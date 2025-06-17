Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 21:27
Chainbase
C$0.24276+0.38%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03593-2.41%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004116-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.664-6.44%

Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture.

Key Takeaways:

  • Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial.
  • He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture.
  • Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself.

Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune.

According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes, Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million.

Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does

Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets.

That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders.

Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members.

If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders.

That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures.

The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification.

Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign.

Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09559-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01852+10.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.010599-4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:25
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4589-3.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014122-10.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07627-3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline

The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?