Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

By: PANews
2024/11/29 11:23
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.76-1.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002608-5.40%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004701+1.55%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/29 Update:
$Grinch, Thanksgiving has passed, Christmas concept tokens start hype in advance
$SITCOM Solana’s first decadent sitcom, where you can suggest plots in a Telegram bot
$AGNT Agents.Fun, build and trade meme tokens through X

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

