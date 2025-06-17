Starknet: Completed the staking v2 version upgrade, plans to launch v3 and introduce Bitcoin staking before the end of the year

By: PANews
2025/06/17 19:56
PANews reported on June 17 that Starknet announced on the X platform that the pledge migration has been completed, the main network has now resumed the pledge function and enabled two new features: block verification and commission adjustment. This upgrade optimizes the STRK token pledge economic model and improves the transparency of the verification node behavior. Users can monitor the verification node activity and commission policy in real time through the pledge interface.

Technical updates include: verification nodes need to verify randomly selected blocks in each cycle; commission adjustments will be subject to strict time lock restrictions; stakers can replace verification nodes at any time. This v2 version upgrade is an important step for Starknet to achieve complete decentralization. The team plans to launch v3 version and realize Bitcoin staking function before the end of the year.

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed.
