Ubyx raises $10M to build global stablecoin network as senate advances GENIUS Act

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:23
SEED
SEED$0.001028+0.19%
Startup
STARTUP$0.011094-23.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16655+0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03859-6.58%

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup led by former Citigroup exec, has secured $10 million in seed funding from major backers including Galaxy Ventures and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup founded by Citigroup executive Tony McLaughlin, has raised $10 million in seed funding to build a global clearing system for digital money, Bloomberg reported. The round was led by Galaxy Ventures and included participation from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, Paxos, VanEck, and others. Following the funding, the company plans to expand its partnerships and prepare for a full network launch by the end of the year.

Ubyx’s mission is to solve the growing fragmentation of the stablecoin market, where multiple issuers and incompatible blockchains have created barriers to adoption. To this end, Ubyx aims to establish a unified acceptance network, similar to how Visa or Mastercard operate for card payments, allowing even small banks to issue and accept stablecoins without needing to build infrastructure.

Ubyx will support several blockchains including Solana, Base, Canton, and the XRP Ledger, and will also allow other digital money formats such as tokenized deposits and central bank digital currencies.

The startup launches at a pivotal moment for stablecoins, as the U.S. Senate considers new legislation to regulate the sector. The GENIUS Act, which would establish the first national framework for stablecoin oversight, is scheduled for U.S. senate vote today, June 17.

Moreover, Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, recently went public through a successful initial public offering. Inspired by Circle’s success, experts predict a surge of new stablecoin issuers — including major tech firms — entering the space. This highlights the urgent need for a unified infrastructure, which Ubex aims to deliver.

“For stablecoins to truly scale, the world needs an interoperable acceptance network that connects issuers with regulated financial institutions,” said Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09559-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01852+10.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.010599-4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:25
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4589-3.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014122-10.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07627-3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline

The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?