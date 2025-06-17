Survey: 73% of central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years By: PANews 2025/06/17 14:29

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council: A survey shows that 73% of the central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years.