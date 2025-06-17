Trader "AguilaTrades" increased his Bitcoin long position to $424 million at a liquidation price of $103,332

By: PANews
2025/06/17 07:43
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, the on-chain trader "AguilaTrades" recently increased its long position in Bitcoin, using 20x leverage to build a position with a market value of $424 million. The address bought 3,952.66 BTC at a construction price of $106,014 and a liquidation price of $103,332.

