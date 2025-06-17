Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade By: PANews 2025/06/17 04:58

TRUMP $8.709 -5.86% ARMY $0.01957 -6.54% JUNE $0.0874 -0.68%

US President Donald Trump promoted a 250th anniversary celebration of the Army that coincided with his birthday, leading to a sharp divide in how many Americans spent June 14.