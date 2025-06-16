Israeli airstrike hits Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force headquarters By: PANews 2025/06/16 12:31

PANews reported on June 16 that the Israeli military issued a statement today (June 16) saying: "Under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence department, the Israeli army launched an attack on the headquarters of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force and the Iranian Army Headquarters in Tehran, the capital of Iran." At present, Iran has not responded to this matter.