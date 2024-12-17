PA Daily | PENGU will open the application channel at 21:00 tonight; HYPE continues to rise and breaks through $30

Today's news tips:

Regulatory News

21Shares XRP Trust is registered in Delaware, USA

According to Phoenix News, 21Shares XRP Trust has been registered in Delaware, USA, with the registered name "21Shares XRP Trust". The entity was established on June 3, 2024, is a statutory trust, and the registered agent is CSC Delaware Trust Company, located in Wilmington, Delaware. It was previously reported that 21Shares has submitted an S-1 application and plans to launch the first XRP ETF "21Shares Core XRP Trust".

Hong Kong pledges to implement a crypto asset reporting framework and plans to complete legislative amendments by 2026

The Hong Kong Government recently announced that it has informed the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Effective Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes that Hong Kong is committed to implementing a Crypto-Assets Reporting Framework (Reporting Framework) to enhance international tax transparency and combat cross-border tax evasion. Hong Kong commits to implement the Reporting Framework with appropriate partners on a reciprocal basis, provided that the relevant partners meet the standards for protecting confidentiality and security of information. Taking into account the latest timetable set by the Global Forum, the Government initially plans to complete the necessary local legislative amendments by 2026 or earlier, and to conduct the first automatic exchange of information with relevant jurisdictions under the Reporting Framework from 2028. The OECD announced the Reporting Framework in June 2023 to ensure global tax transparency. As an extension of the existing Common Reporting Standard on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information in Tax Matters, the Reporting Framework provides for a similar mechanism for jurisdictions that have crypto-asset users or controllers as tax residents to automatically exchange tax information related to crypto-asset accounts and transactions on an annual basis. To ensure that the Reporting Framework can be implemented fairly and effectively worldwide, the Global Forum has invited all jurisdictions with relevant crypto-asset industries and identified as directly relevant to the Reporting Framework (including Hong Kong) to implement the Reporting Framework.

Metaplanet announces issuance of 4.5 billion yen in ordinary bonds, funds will be used to accelerate purchases of Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese listed company, announced the issuance of its fourth series of ordinary bonds, with a total amount of 4.5 billion yen (about 30 million US dollars). The funds raised will be used to accelerate the purchase of Bitcoin. The annual interest rate of the bonds is zero and is expected to mature on June 16, 2025. The redemption funds of the bonds will be paid mainly through the exercise proceeds of previously issued warrants. In addition, Metaplanet plans to further expand its capital operation capabilities through multiple issuances in the future, totaling up to 5 billion yen in private placement bonds.

Trump plans to use the US Treasury's $200 billion foreign exchange stabilization fund to build Bitcoin reserves

According to Cryptoslate, US President-elect Trump plans to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) through an executive order and plans to use the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) to purchase Bitcoin. The ESF is usually used to deal with financial crises, and its total assets will exceed US$200 billion as of October 2024. If implemented, the plan will put the United States in a leading position in the global Bitcoin reserve competition. At the same time, several US states have begun to promote Bitcoin reserve legislation, including Pennsylvania and Texas. In addition, countries such as Brazil, Poland, and Japan are also discussing proposals to establish national Bitcoin reserves.

Nigeria cracks down on cryptocurrency scams, nearly 800 arrested

According to Reuters, Nigeria's anti-corruption agency launched a raid in a seven-story building in Lagos and arrested 792 suspects, including 148 Chinese and 40 Filipinos, involved in cryptocurrency and romance scams. The building was used as a call center, mainly targeting victims in the Americas and Europe, using social media and communication platforms to conduct online deception, disguised as fake cryptocurrency investment projects to defraud. Law enforcement officers seized computers, mobile phones and vehicles on the spot. The case may involve transnational organized crime, and related investigations are still ongoing.

The US SEC has issued a Wells notice to the crypto investment company Unicoin

According to Fortune, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a Wells notice to crypto investment company Unicoin, accusing it of fraud, misconduct and the sale of unregistered securities. Unicoin's main product is a cryptocurrency backed by physical assets such as real estate. The SEC's action is aimed at preventing its planned initial coin offering (ICO). Unicoin said it will launch a legal battle with the SEC.

FTX Announcement: Court-approved Chapter 11 Reorganization Plan Will Take Effect on January 3, 2025

According to the FTX announcement, its court-approved Chapter 11 reorganization plan will take effect on January 3, 2025, and will be set as the record date for the first distribution. The first distribution is expected to be completed within 60 days of the effective date and will apply to approved claims in the convenience category. FTX has partnered with BitGo and Kraken to assist in the distribution of recovery funds to customers and creditors. Distribution requirements include completing KYC verification, submitting tax forms, and connecting with designated service providers. FTX reminds users to be wary of phishing emails and scam websites, and will announce the distribution dates for other categories of claims in the future.

NFT project CyberKongz claims to have received a Wells notice from the U.S. SEC

According to the official announcement of CyberKongz, its team received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The NFT project CyberKongz said that it has been subjected to unfair accusations and misunderstandings from the SEC in the past two years, especially the lack of understanding of blockchain technology. The SEC believes that the combination of ERC-20 tokens and blockchain games must be registered as securities, a position that may have a far-reaching impact on the entire Web3 game industry. In addition, the SEC also objected to the Genesis Kongz contract migration in April 2021, mistakenly treating it as an initial sale. CyberKongz said it will resolutely fight for a clearer regulatory path for NFT projects and the Web3 industry, and called on the community to work together to promote industry development.

Project News

Binance will launch PENGU/USDT perpetual contract on December 18, supporting up to 75x leverage

Binance Financial Management, One-Click Coin Buying, Flash Exchange Trading Platform, Leverage, Fixed Investment Platform and Binance Futures will launch Simon's Cat (1000CAT) and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU). Among them: PENGU/USDT perpetual contract will be launched at 0:15 on December 18, supporting up to 75 times leverage.

Nirvana Finance V2 will be launched on December 18, completing compensation and introducing new mechanisms

The algorithmic stablecoin protocol Nirvana Finance announced that its V2 version will be officially open to the public at 2:00 am Beijing time on December 18 (18:00 UTC time on December 17). This restart not only completed the full compensation of the victims' funds in the 2022 hacking incident, but also introduced a new security, governance and token economic model. In addition, Nirvana V2 launched a market-driven minting (MDM) framework, which ensures that the token ANA has upside potential and limited downside risk through a reserve-backed price floor mechanism. The protocol also plans to gradually expand to assets such as BTC and SOL. Earlier news, the Nirvana Finance hacker pleaded guilty and will turn over illegal gains and compensate the victims with $5 million.

Kontos Announces KOS Token Economics: 5% for Airdrops

Kontos Protocol, a blockchain infrastructure project developed by Zecrey Labs, announced its token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $KOS tokens. Of this, the Token Generation Event (TGE) will release 13.937%, or about 139.37 million $KOS, 53.63% will be used for ecological community mining, and 5% will be used for airdrops. It is reported that Kontos' development team, Zecrey Labs, has received investment support from top institutions such as Binance Labs, Spartan Group, Shima Capital and Fenbushi Capital. Earlier news, Kontos completed a major upgrade to V2, greatly improving the full-chain trading experience.

Pudgy Penguins: About 7 million external wallet addresses are also eligible to receive PENGU tokens

Pudgy Penguins officially announced in the Discord community that in addition to Pudgy Penguins NFT holders, approximately 7 million external wallet addresses are also eligible to receive PENGU tokens, covering multiple protocol users and community members. Users can verify their eligibility through the official claiming website, and the deadline for claiming is March 15, 2025. More eligible protocols and community lists will be gradually disclosed as user verification progresses.

About 70% of PENGU tokens will be circulated immediately after launch, with community airdrops accounting for nearly half.

According to Binance Research, as of December 16, 2024, the total supply and maximum supply of PENGU tokens are both 88,888,888,888, and the circulation after launch is 62,415,951,646 (including HODLer airdrop rewards), accounting for 70.22% of the maximum supply. Among them, the HODLer airdrop allocation is 2,666,666,666.64, accounting for 3% of the maximum supply. In terms of token distribution, 47.87% is used for community airdrops, 29.78% is allocated to the team, 12.35% is used for liquidity, 4% is allocated to public goods, and 3% is used for communication and marketing.

Story Protocol has officially released the Agent TCP/IP white paper

Layer1 intellectual property blockchain Story Protocol announced the launch of Agent TCP/IP, and the white paper has been officially released. This is an experimental framework that allows intellectual property (IP) transactions between smart agents, covering training data, creative style, investment strategies, etc., aiming to usher in a new era of "smart economy". The framework will be integrated with platforms such as Eliza of ai16zdao, ZerePy of 0xzerebro, GOAT of Crossmint, and GAME of Virtuals to ensure seamless IP transactions between smart agents. In addition, Story Protocol stated that Agent TCP/IP was born out of a week of intensive development at Story AI Agent Lab, and combined with research results and feedback from multiple parties. Officials also announced that an experimental demonstration will be launched tomorrow to show how agent personality ("DNA") can participate in interactions as IP. The relevant code is now online in Eliza's Github repository, and more framework integrations will be supported in the future.

SolTradingBot statement: The rumor of wallet theft is false information and lacks any evidence to support it

According to SolTradingBot's official statement, the recent rumors about its wallet being stolen are false information and lack any evidence to support it. The official said that these accusations are intended to create panic and damage its reputation. SolTradingBot will continue to be committed to providing users with safe and reliable services. The official reminds users to remain vigilant and only trust information released through official channels.

Pudgy Penguins: PENGU tokens will be available for redemption at 21:00 on December 17

Luca Netz, CEO of NFT project Pudgy Penguins, released an ecosystem update saying that PENGU tokens will be available for collection at 21:00 Beijing time on December 17. Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, Rogs and SBTs holders can participate. The collection period is 88 days, and uncollected tokens will be permanently locked and destroyed after the period ends. To ensure smooth collection, users should pay attention to the following matters: 1) Solana wallet balance must retain at least $10 SOL to pay gas fees; 2) It is recommended to use a desktop device to complete the collection operation; 3) Pudgy Toys and Pudgy World will support PENGU distribution through Abstract Chain and LayerZero cross-chain bridges, and relevant details are expected to be announced in January 2024.

Grayscale Horizen Trust is now open to qualified accredited investors

According to Grayscale's official news, Horizen ($ZEN) has completed its last block reward halving, which marks a major transformation of the project's token economic model. The new model will no longer halve, but will adopt a gradually decreasing token issuance rate. At the same time, Grayscale Horizen Trust provides qualified accredited investors with investment channels for $ZEN without having to directly purchase or store tokens.

Avalanche: Avalanche9000 upgrade is now live on the mainnet

According to The Block, Avalanche announced that it has launched the Avalanche9000 upgrade, which significantly reduces the cost of deploying "subnet" blockchains and running smart contracts, while optimizing the verification mode and reducing the basic fee of the C chain (from 25 nAVAX to 1 nAVAX). This upgrade supports independent operation of the chain through the "Etna" module, significantly reducing the cost of project startup and meeting different regulatory requirements. The Avalanche Foundation previously raised $250 million to support the upgrade deployment, and it is expected that hundreds of primary blockchains will be launched in the coming months.

Coinbase will launch Parcl (PRCL) trading at 1:00 am on December 18

According to the Coinbase announcement, Coinbase will support Parcl (PRCL) tokens (SPL tokens) on the Solana network. Users should avoid transferring funds through other networks, otherwise funds may be lost. The transfer function of this asset is now open and applies to regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support trading. The PRCL-USD trading pair is scheduled to start trading at 1:00 am Beijing time on December 18, 2024 (9:00 PT time on December 17), provided that liquidity conditions are met. Trading will be launched in stages, and some supported regions may have restrictions on PRCL trading.

Important data

Aevo pre-market trading PENGU is currently at $0.04358, up 10.45% in 24 hours

According to Aevo pre-market data, Pudgy Penguins token PENGU is currently trading at $0.04358, up 10.45% in 24 hours. Earlier today, Binance announced that it will launch the PENGU/USDT perpetual contract on December 18, supporting up to 75x leverage.

OKX pre-market trading Hyperliquid (HYPE) briefly breaks through $30

According to OKX pre-market data, Hyperliquid token HYPE briefly broke through $30, up 4.09% in 24 hours, and is currently priced at $29.5.

69.3 million XRP were transferred to Binance half an hour ago, worth about $176 million

According to Whale Alert monitoring, 69.3 million XRP (about US$176 million) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance at 15:28:51 Beijing time.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $637 million yesterday, marking the 13th consecutive day of inflows

According to SoSoValue data, on December 16, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of US$637 million yesterday, achieving net inflows for 13 consecutive days. Among them, BlackRock ETF IBIT had a net inflow of US$418 million in a single day, with a total net inflow of US$36.301 billion in history; Fidelity ETF FBTC had a net inflow of US$116 million in a single day, with a total net inflow of US$12.431 billion in history; Grayscale ETF GBTC had a net inflow of US$17.648 million in a single day, and Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC had a net inflow of US$6.5702 million. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached US$120.712 billion, accounting for 5.76% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the cumulative net inflow has reached US$36.239 billion in history.

Mt.Gox address transferred out 1619.57 BTC 20 minutes ago, worth about $172.54 million

According to Onchain Lens, 20 minutes ago, Mt. Gox transferred 1,619.57 $BTC, worth approximately $172.54 million, to two new wallet addresses.

Curve founder bought 1.08 million CRV in the past 3 hours

According to Spot On Chain, Curve founder Michael Egorov purchased 1.08 million $CRV (about $1.2 million) at an average price of $1.114 in the past 3 hours. This is his first large-scale $CRV repurchase since the liquidation event on June 13. Currently, the price of $CRV has fallen by about 7.8% in the past 24 hours.

An address transferred 4.994 million UNI to Coinbase Prime half an hour ago

According to Ember's monitoring, an address related to the Uniswap team/investor/advisor transferred 4.994 million $UNI (about 80.25 million US dollars) to Coinbase Prime half an hour ago. This address received 9 million $UNI in the Uniswap Token Generation Event (TGE) in September 2020, which was its first token transfer. After the transfer, the address still holds 4.006 million $UNI (about 64.29 million US dollars).