BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade By: PANews 2025/06/16 07:49

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world will become a defining trend in the next decade.