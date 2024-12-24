Year-end review series丨A picture review of the god-level wealth-making meme coins in 2024 By: PANews 2024/12/24 16:41

MEME $0,002602 -%5,55

According to the latest report from Coingecko, Meme coins accounted for 31% of the crypto narrative in 2024, becoming a market force that cannot be ignored. Although the term "Memecoin super cycle" is a matter of opinion, there are indeed many interesting opportunities for meme coins in 2024. Which ones are you involved in? Let's take a look back at the meme coins that may be short-lived but definitely performed brilliantly from January to December.