As we enter 2025, PANews will open a new chapter of encryption with you!

By: PANews
2025/01/01 00:00
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002392+0.33%

The new year begins again, and the order of the year is renewed. Looking back at the past year, the unusual bull market has witnessed the breakthroughs and innovations in the growth trend of the crypto market. As we step into 2025, let us press "Enter" together to open a new chapter in the crypto field and explore the infinite possibilities of the Web3 world. As an authoritative information platform in the field of blockchain and Web3.0, PANews will continue to provide every reader with the most cutting-edge and in-depth industry information and analysis, helping Web3 explorers and builders to gain insight into the pulse of the industry.

As we enter 2025, PANews will open a new chapter of encryption with you!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

$act and other collective plunge
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1444-2.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03882-5.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002596-6.01%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 10:27
Share
Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.92%
OP
OP$0.7783-5.32%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002932+0.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Share
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion