Analysis: The crypto market seems to have digested the impact of the situation in the Middle East, and Bitcoin may retest its historical highs

By: PANews
2025/06/15 17:01
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, despite the heightened geopolitical tensions after Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran, the Fear and Greed Index, which tracks the overall cryptocurrency market sentiment, is still in the "greed" zone, and Bitcoin is close to retesting the all-time high of $111,970 set on May 22. Analysts said that Bitcoin does not seem to be worried about the conflict between Israel and Iran at the moment. Compared with the Iranian attack in April last year, the decline in Bitcoin prices this time is much smaller. Traders are confident that Bitcoin will remain above the psychological price of $100,000, but according to CoinGlass data, a fall below this price could result in more than $1.74 billion in long positions facing liquidation risks.

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
PANews2025/06/27 11:00
