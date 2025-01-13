Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

By: PANews
2025/01/13 10:25
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.117-10.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1448-2.94%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2695-6.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002609-5.53%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004702+1.09%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/13 Update:
The AI Agent track as a whole has pulled back again. Virtual and AI16Z have fallen from their highs and are close to being cut in half. Several new projects have been hyped up, including $aios (AI framework, Tsinghua academic background), $holo (AI framework).
Animal memes are back: $cwh (the cat in the hat, founder of wif), $concho (derivative of pepe)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09665-0.25%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4607-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.010488-4.15%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Share
Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14825-14.20%
OP
OP$0.7786-5.63%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002931+0.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Share
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?