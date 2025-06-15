Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 01:32
Bitcoin
BTC$115,459.41-0.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006002-2.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001758-1.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.010684-4.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.007+12.54%

As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations.

Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing

This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT for bitcoin (BTC) over the course of a year, applying a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to ease into the shift. The intent is to establish a bitcoin reserve aimed at supporting long-term stability and fueling DeFi-related incentives. The proposal is under discussion on Polkadot governance forums and social media, with no final decision yet.

Moreover, the conversation includes the potential use of Threshold Network’s wrapped bitcoin (BTC) token, tBTC. At current rates, converting the 500,000 DOT would yield a hair over 18 BTC. “This proposal will convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC over the course of a year using Hydration’s ‘rolling DCA’ feature,” the proposal states. “After a short accumulation period, chunks of 0.005 tBTC will be provided as liquidity into the Hydration Omnipool.”

The proposal adds:

Alongside this, in a recent Youtube video, Charles Hoskinson outlined a vision for building a decentralized sovereign wealth fund for Cardano, proposing to allocate a portion of its treasury—roughly $100 million in ADA—toward diversification into stablecoins such as USDA and iUSD, as well as bitcoin (BTC). Mirroring the model of traditional sovereign wealth funds, it could produce yield, with returns funneled back into the Cardano ecosystem.

Additionally, Hoskinson notes it might bolster the network’s BTC-focused DeFi by seeding it with bitcoin liquidity. While these proposals remain speculative, they signal a subtle yet notable shift: even altcoin ecosystems appear increasingly drawn to bitcoin as a foundation for long-term resilience. Whether this results in full treasury reallocations or not, the conversation itself suggests that, beneath the branding wars, some communities may quietly acknowledge bitcoin’s gravity—and possibly, its role as the ultimate reserve asset in crypto finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1324-4.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 11:00
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001759-1.40%
Everscale
EVER$0.01657+17.10%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0735+0.38%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1948-2.98%
VinuChain
VC$0.00281-1.74%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Insider: Reddit is considering using World ID, a verification system based on iris scanning Orbs

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise