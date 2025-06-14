Airwallex and Co-founder re-evaluate stablecoins: The real purpose is to build an Internet currency ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/14 20:19
PANews reported on June 14 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, a corporate payment and financial platform, once again commented on stablecoins in an article: Most people misunderstand that stablecoins are for global currency flows. The real purpose of stablecoins is to build the "currency ecosystem" of the Internet. Stablecoins are the currency of the Internet, but the biggest challenge is how to prove that it is a "clean currency". Only platforms with distribution capabilities can do this. Stripe, Revolut and Airwallex all have such distribution capabilities and the technology to build financial products on the Internet. Platforms with distribution capabilities can easily embed stablecoins into their products, convert existing "clean currencies" in the system into stablecoins, and issue new financial products to monetize them. The Genius Act prohibits issuers from paying returns, which is also the position of central banks around the world. This is bad news for many startups... Stablecoins are not a technology game, but a distribution game. Many technology platforms have both technology and distribution.

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
