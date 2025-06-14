Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $2.176 million yesterday, ending the 19-day streak of net inflows

By: PANews
2025/06/14 12:01
PANews reported on June 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$2.176 million yesterday (June 13, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.6691 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$735 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$8.8451 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.594 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.03 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.26%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.855 billion.

