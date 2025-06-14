Data: BlackRock currently holds about 3% of all Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/06/14 11:03
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph monitoring, BlackRock already holds 3% of the total Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest institutional holders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01529+0.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02981+0.16%
Raydium
RAY$3.556-3.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04845+4.12%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.3245+6.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1329+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

PANews reported on June 20 that the LayerZero Foundation has launched the second round of fee switch referendums. ZRO holders can participate in the vote through any chain. The voting
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerZero
ZRO$2.083+3.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:24
Share

Trending News

More

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity