White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest

By: PANews
2025/06/14 10:22
Union
U$0.0112-0.35%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004123-2.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02266+4.85%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014624-7.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04119+0.56%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY Act (Crypto Market Structure Act) to prohibit senior politicians (such as the president, but also the vice president, members of Congress or their families) from engaging in cryptocurrency business while in office to address concerns about the use of cryptocurrency for profiteering. A person familiar with the matter said that both parties proposed wording similar to existing campaign funds and financial disclosure regulations in good faith, so as not to be seen as a direct condemnation of President Trump's many cryptocurrency business activities. However, the White House rejected the proposal at a critical stage of the negotiations, saying it would not accept the proposed wording of the CLARITY Act, and the negotiations stalled.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.34195+4.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04861+4.47%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011416+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1063+2.52%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Share
Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Federal Police attack attorney in INSS operation related to Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Dispute surrounds Bitcoin Banco, as well, during the investigation. One of the attorneys in the Brazil investigation of INSS is under Federal Police investigation. This lawyer had previously represented Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Bitcoin Banco also defaulted on him.  The entry of […] The post Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01786-2.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002237-9.79%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy