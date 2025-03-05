Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5) By: PANews 2025/03/05 10:46

FUN $0,009399 +3,07% PUMP $0,008168 +29,71% AI $0,1445 -2,56% MEME $0,002584 -6,20% MEMES $0,00004727 +1,72%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/5 Update:

Vance's emojis mocking Zelensky flood Twitter

Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!