Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 06:54
Gravity
G$0.0117-1.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.13-2.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001756-1.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427-6.60%

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy.

$438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition of 10,387 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately US$438,828.

According to the announcement, this move marks the company’s first direct exposure to Hyperliquid, signaling a strategic expansion of its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The tokens were purchased at an average price of US$42.24 each, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversifying its digital asset holdings and capturing growth opportunities within emerging blockchain networks.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation. Hyperliquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem,” said Matt Zahab, CEO of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings.

The transaction was executed through Wonderfi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated marketplace operator. This partnership underscores the growing role of regulated exchanges in facilitating institutional and corporate entry into decentralized ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4604-2.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-1.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666-4.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.00176-1.40%
Everscale
EVER$0.01652+13.93%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0729+0.73%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1941-2.99%
VinuChain
VC$0.00282-1.74%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Insider: Reddit is considering using World ID, a verification system based on iris scanning Orbs

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise