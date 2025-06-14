Donald Trump Pledges ‘Clear, Simple’ Onchain Rules Before Imminent GENIUS Act Vote

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/14 06:22
Union
U$0.01119-0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+2.99%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07655-2.54%
USD1
USD1$0.9991-0.03%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005397+14.46%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04133+0.51%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0172-3.42%

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on enacting crypto-friendly regulation in surprise remarks given at Coinbase’s 2025 State of Crypto Summit on Thursday.

Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration in New Remarks

Speaking via pre-recorded remarks, Trump criticized the Biden administration’s regulatory stance toward digital assets and reiterated his campaign pledge to make America the “crypto capital” of the world.

“Starting on day one, we ended the Biden administration’s war on crypto,” Trump said. “It was an absolute war and very unfair.”

“We ended Operation Chokepoint 2.0, I created the first presidential working group on digital assets, I named a pro-freedom, pro-innovation SEC chair—a great man named Paul Atkins—and we created the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the United States Digital Asset Stockpile,” he added.

Trump also noted that his administration is “not done yet” when it comes to making moves in crypto, claiming that they plan to enact “clear and simple market frameworks that will allow America to dominate the future of crypto and Bitcoin.”

“My administration is working with Congress to pass the GENIUS Act, supporting the creation of dollar-backed stablecoins,” he said.

The GENIUS Act Faces Key Senate Vote

Trump’s remarks come as the Senate has scheduled the final vote on the GENIUS Act for June 17. If passed, the stablecoin-focused legislation would proceed to the House of Representatives for approval.

Critics of the GENIUS Act claim it is inherently corrupt, given that the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial recently launched its new stablecoin known as USD1.

“The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” the U.S. lawmakers said in an April 25 letter.

Trump has denied profiting from the cryptocurrency, although a new report from Forbes shows that he has amassed $1 billion from his crypto ventures as a whole.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01529+0.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02981+0.16%
Raydium
RAY$3.556-3.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04845+4.12%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.3245+6.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1329+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

PANews reported on June 20 that the LayerZero Foundation has launched the second round of fee switch referendums. ZRO holders can participate in the vote through any chain. The voting
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerZero
ZRO$2.083+3.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:24
Share

Trending News

More

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity