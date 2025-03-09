Weekly preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, launches stablecoin “USDC” service

By: PANews
2025/03/09 20:27
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.03%
VinuChain
VC$0.00289+0.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10988-0.31%

News preview:

  • Movement will launch the mainnet on March 10;
  • Two U.S. congressmen plan to release an “important plan” on Bitcoin on March 11 (next Tuesday) local time;
  • On-chain data visualization platform Bubblemaps announced that it will launch the platform token BMT on March 11;
  • The modular blockchain network Hemi Mainnet will be officially launched on March 12, 2025;
  • SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, will launch stablecoin "USDC" service on March 12;
  • Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 13, worth approximately $162 million;
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 13, accounting for 1.92% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$67.4 million.

March 10

Project dynamics:

Movement will launch mainnet on March 10

Movement released a video trailer on the X platform, and it will be launched on the mainnet on March 10.

MegaETH will start accepting users from March 10 after deploying the testnet

MegaETH announced on the X platform that it will deploy a testnet on March 6, provide exclusive access support for application and infrastructure teams from March 6 to March 10, and start accepting users on March 10. The current testnet will provide users with 1.68 Ggas/second single-thread performance and 15 milliseconds effective block time, and more functions will be expanded in the future. In order to reduce the problem of public faucets, the testnet ETH will be distributed directly to the wallets of participants during the access phase (March 10).

MegaETH said that it will not provide airdrop rewards to users who participate in the testnet . MegaETH said that the main purpose of the public testnet is to conduct technical stress testing, allow developers to explore new technological breakthroughs, and allow users to experience real-time applications for the first time. It emphasized that although they are not opposed to the point-based incentive model, this does not conform to the concept of the project.

PancakeSwap: Simple staking products will be closed on March 10, 2025, and users need to withdraw funds in time

PancakeSwap said on the X platform that its simple staking product will be retired at 08:00 on March 10, 2025 (GMT+8). PancakeSwap said this is part of its ongoing efforts to simplify products and focus on providing more sustainable and impactful products to the community. Users are requested to withdraw funds before 08:00 on March 10, 2025.

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock about 1.5 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 10, worth about $7.8 million;

March 11

Policy supervision:

Two U.S. congressmen plan to release a "major plan" on Bitcoin on March 11 (next Tuesday) local time

U.S. Congressman Nick Begich posted on the X platform: "It's time for the United States to become the first Bitcoin superpower. We are working with U.S. crypto-friendly Senator Cynthia Lummis to advance important plans on Bitcoin. Stay tuned for the release next Tuesday."

Project dynamics:

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

On-chain data visualization platform Bubblemaps announced that it will launch the platform token BMT on March 11.

According to previous news , Bubblemaps will launch BMT tokens to provide support for the on-chain survey platform Intel Desk.

March 12

Macroeconomics:

At 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the US February unadjusted CPI annual rate, the US February seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate, the US February seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate, and the US February unadjusted core CPI annual rate will be announced.

Project dynamics:

SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, will launch stablecoin "USDC" service on March 12

SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under the Japanese financial giant SBI Group, announced on March 4 that it has completed the first registration of "electronic payment methods and other trading practitioners" related to stablecoin transactions in Japan. After approval, the company will start processing the stablecoin "USDC" issued by the US company Circle on March 12. However, this function will currently be in the testing phase and the circulation scope will be limited to the group. With this latest approval, SVI VC Trade now has three licenses: cryptocurrency exchange business, first-class financial instrument business, and electronic payment instrument trading business.

Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems

The modular blockchain network Hemi Mainnet will be officially launched on March 12, 2025, aiming to achieve deep integration of Bitcoin and Ethereum through Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM). At present, Hemi has locked in more than $300 million TVL and received $15 million in seed round financing support from investment institutions such as Binance Labs and Breyer Capital .

Hemi's core features:

• EVM has a built-in Bitcoin node to implement Bitcoin smart contract functions

• Inheriting Bitcoin security and providing a “super-final” transaction confirmation mechanism

• Trustless cross-chain asset transfer, seamlessly move assets between Bitcoin and Ethereum through "Tunnels"

• Compatible with Ethereum development tools, supporting various DeFi applications such as DEX, lending, LST/LRT staking, perpetual trading, etc.

Hemi was founded by Jeff Garzik, an early Bitcoin developer, and Max Sanchez, a blockchain security expert. It is committed to building a super network that integrates Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing efficient, secure, and scalable Web3 infrastructure.

Lombard Finance to launch its Bitcoin liquid staking token LBTC on Sui blockchain on March 12

Lombard Finance announced that its Bitcoin liquid staking token LBTC will be launched on the Sui blockchain on March 12, marking the first time that LBTC has been integrated into a non-EVM-compatible chain. Currently, LBTC has been deployed on EVM-compatible networks such as Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain, with a circulation of nearly $2 billion, of which 70% has been used in DeFi protocols such as Aave and Morpho. LBTC will be supported by Sui Wallet and Phantom Wallet, and will be first integrated into Sui protocols with the highest TVL, such as Cetus, Navi Protocol, and SuiLend. In addition, Lombard Finance plans to introduce incentives to encourage Bitcoin adoption in the Sui ecosystem, and hints that it may expand to more non-EVM networks in the future.

March 13

Token unlocking:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 13, worth approximately $162 million;

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 13, accounting for 1.92% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$67.4 million;

March 14

Market analysis:

Analyst: SOL spot ETF may be approved as early as March 14 and as late as October 10

Sosovalue macro analysts said that according to the current SEC regulatory framework, cryptocurrency spot ETFs must undergo dual review of the S-1 registration document and the 19b-4 exchange rule adjustment document. The SEC must announce the preliminary review results within 45 days after accepting the 19b-4 document and make a final decision within 240 days at the latest.

Take Grayscale Solana Trust as an example. Its 19b-4 filing was accepted by the SEC on February 12. The SEC can reject or postpone it within the first 30 days, but cannot approve it directly. Therefore, the earliest approval window is March 14, and the preliminary review deadline is March 29. This time point may release key regulatory signals. If Grayscale Solana Trust is approved, Bitwise Solana ETF and other SOL spot ETFs that adopt the same exchange rule adjustment plan may be approved at the same time, and market liquidity expectations will start pricing reactions at this stage. Referring to the approval time of Bitcoin spot ETF (up to 240 days), the latest approval date of SOL spot ETF is October 10, 2025. However, under the current regulatory environment, the market generally expects that the SEC's approval process may be accelerated.

Token unlocking:

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 17.22 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 14, accounting for 28.52% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.3 million;

March 15

Project dynamics:

Babylon Foundation airdrop registration will end on March 15

The Babylon Foundation has previously opened an airdrop registration page, which will end on March 15. The airdrop targets the first phase stakers, the first phase finality providers, and eligible Github repository contributors.

Token unlocking:

Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 4.33 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 15, accounting for 376.3% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$78 million;

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on March 15, accounting for 1.19% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.8 million;

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 64 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 15, accounting for 2.33% of the current circulation, worth approximately $11 million.

March 16

Project dynamics:

Circle: Linea will realize the upgrade of bridging USDC to native USDC, and it is expected to suspend the USDC.e bridge on March 16

According to Circle's official blog, Linea will become the first blockchain to upgrade from bridged USDC (USDC.e) to native USDC (USDC), and will support Circle's cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 in the upcoming mainnet. The upgrade is expected to suspend the bridging of USDC.e on March 16 and complete the conversion within 1-2 weeks without any action by users or developers. After the upgrade, the existing USDC.e will be automatically converted to USDC, and the contract address will remain unchanged. Currently, more than $19 million of bridged USDC has been circulated on the Linea chain, accounting for 71% of its stablecoin supply.

EigenLayer: The second quarter airdrop application is scheduled to end on March 16

The Eigen Foundation announced in a post on X that the second season airdrop application will open on September 16, and the application window will last until March 16, 2025. In addition, a programmatic incentive plan will be launched soon, which will distribute EIGEN every week and reward stakers and operators.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows Spot Bitcoin ETFs are making waves, as the latest market data paints an incredibly optimistic picture. For an impressive fifth consecutive trading day, these innovative investment vehicles have seen substantial net inflows, signaling robust and growing investor confidence. This consistent positive trend marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency landscape, highlighting a significant shift in how traditional finance interacts with digital assets. What’s Driving the Phenomenal Inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs? The recent surge in capital flowing into Spot Bitcoin ETFs has been remarkable. On a single day, these funds collectively recorded a staggering $642.22 million in net inflows, representing a sustained pattern of investor interest and belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge, attracting an impressive $260 million. Fidelity’s FBTC was close behind, securing a substantial $310 million. Other funds also saw positive movement, including Bitwise’s BITB ($29.16 million) and Ark Invest’s ARKB ($19.37 million). Crucially, no ETFs reported net outflows, underscoring widespread positive sentiment. This collective vote of confidence from institutional and retail investors alike is a powerful indicator of market health and growing appetite for direct exposure to Bitcoin through regulated channels. Why Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Becoming So Popular? The increasing popularity of Spot Bitcoin ETFs stems from their ability to bridge traditional investment and digital assets. They offer a straightforward, regulated way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, like managing private keys or navigating exchanges. Key benefits driving adoption: Accessibility: ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, making them easily accessible. Regulation and Trust: Stringent financial regulations provide security and trustworthiness. Diversification: Spot Bitcoin ETFs offer a new avenue for portfolio diversification. Liquidity: High liquidity ensures efficient buying and selling. This ease of access, combined with regulatory oversight, makes Spot Bitcoin ETFs an attractive option for both seasoned and new crypto market participants. What Do These Sustained Inflows Mean for the Crypto Market? Consistent net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs carry significant implications for the broader cryptocurrency market. This sustained positive trend suggests a maturing market and an evolving perception of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, shifting from speculative trading to more strategic, long-term investment horizons. Moreover, active participation from financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity lends immense credibility. Their involvement brings substantial capital and validates Bitcoin as a serious investment contender. This institutional embrace can pave the way for further innovation and broader acceptance of digital assets. Sustained demand for Spot Bitcoin ETFs can also lead to increased price stability for Bitcoin, as consistent inflows absorb selling pressure and provide a solid demand floor. This, in turn, can attract even more investors, creating a positive feedback loop for the entire crypto market. Looking Ahead: The Future Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETFs The continued success of Spot Bitcoin ETFs is setting a powerful precedent for cryptocurrency investment. While current inflows are impressive, they could be just the beginning of a larger trend towards institutional adoption and integration of digital assets. Potential challenges like market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes remain inherent to the crypto space. For investors, these developments offer a compelling opportunity to engage with Bitcoin in a more traditional framework. Monitor these trends closely; sustained institutional interest often precedes broader market shifts. The transparency and accessibility offered by these ETFs are democratizing access to Bitcoin, potentially transforming how diverse investors build portfolios. In conclusion, the phenomenal five-day streak of net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs, spearheaded by industry titans, is more than just a statistic. It’s a testament to Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy and an exciting indicator of its pivotal role in the future of finance. This trend underscores a powerful shift, inviting a new era of confidence and strategic investment in the digital asset space. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About Spot Bitcoin ETFs What is a Spot Bitcoin ETF? A Spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to buy, store, or manage the actual cryptocurrency themselves. Why are BlackRock and Fidelity’s ETFs leading the inflows? BlackRock and Fidelity are major financial institutions with extensive reach, established trust, and robust distribution networks. Their brand recognition and existing client bases naturally attract significant capital to their respective Spot Bitcoin ETFs. How do Spot Bitcoin ETFs differ from Bitcoin futures ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold actual Bitcoin, aiming to track its current “spot” price directly. Bitcoin futures ETFs, on the other hand, invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price in the future, and can sometimes trade at a premium or discount to the spot price. Is investing in a Spot Bitcoin ETF less risky than buying Bitcoin directly? While Spot Bitcoin ETFs mitigate some risks associated with direct crypto ownership (like security of private keys), they are still exposed to Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility. The regulatory oversight of ETFs can offer some investor protection, but market risk remains. What does “net inflows” mean in the context of ETFs? Net inflows refer to the total amount of money invested into an ETF over a specific period, minus any money withdrawn. Positive net inflows indicate that more capital is entering the fund than leaving it, signaling growing investor demand. Found this article insightful? Share the news about the remarkable growth of Spot Bitcoin ETFs with your network! Your support helps us continue delivering vital market insights. Connect with us on social media and spread the word! This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Waves
WAVES$1.1444+1.30%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005391+2.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 10:40
Share
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0.04703+4.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-1.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$22.04+2.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Share
Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released an unaudited mining and operations update for August. Bitdeer's self-mining hashrate increased by 35% to 30 exahashes per second (EH/s), with a goal of reaching 40 EH/s by October. Bitdeer mined 375 BTC in August, a 33% increase from the previous month.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,691.74+0.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 10:59
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion