AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
Avalanche
AVAX dropped almost 14% after Israel’s strike on Iran, more than most crypto assets, as bearish technicals prevailed.

Altcoins have taken a beating after Israel’s attack on Iran stoked fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. On Friday, June 13, Avalanche (AVAX) dropped more than 14%, to a daily low of $18.53. The token later stabilized at around $19, but still posted a daily decline of 9.75%.

Avalanche was just one of the altcoins that dropped as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the markets. Rising oil prices, which are fuelling inflation fears, are making traders flee to safe-haven assets. However, Avalanche’s declines were worse than the average, with just 23 out of the top 100 tokens seeing a worse drop.

A part of the reason was weak technicals, especially a long-term bearish pattern that formed in 2024. AVAX price formed a double-top pattern at $55.20, and subsequently crashed below $15. This pattern suggests that the price will face significant resistance before it can regain its previous levels.

AVAX price chart

What is more, AVAX is still trading within the bearish flag pattern, near the lower boundary of its rising channel. Its price is currently below all key simple and exponential moving averages, showing that momentum is not in its favor.

What’s next for AVAX?

Despite the bearish technicals, Avalache has seen some positive ecosystem news in the past few weeks, which signals a positive long-term outlook. For one, the network has hit a number of milestones when it comes to usage.

The network hit an all-time high in gas usage, at 2.6 trillion, an ATH in daily transactions at 18.1 million, and a record number of transactions per second. This aligns with a broader trend of a steady increase in adoption. It also proves the network’s scalability and ability to process large volumes.

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4604-2.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-1.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666-4.88%
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.00176-1.40%
Everscale
EVER$0.01652+13.93%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0729+0.73%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1941-2.99%
VinuChain
VC$0.00282-1.74%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
