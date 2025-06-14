Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09632+1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.010956-1.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+0.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04429+5.32%
Delysium
AGI$0.05467+2.55%

Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.

Table of Contents

  • Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AI plans 
  • Crypto AI sector in 2025
  • Top crypto AI and AI agent tokens to watch
  • Bittensor price prediction

Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AI plans 

Multiple reports show that technology giant Meta has plans to spend up to $15 billion chasing superintelligence. Zuckerberg is building a tech team alongside Scale AI, a startup led by 28 year old Alexandr Wang. 

The new team could help the Meta chief improve its Llama models and roll-out better tools for voice and personalisation. The AI race keeps getting intense with new entrants and billions of dollars spent on the tech, as companies race to be the market leader. 

Sam Altman, OpenAI chief and co-founder of Worldcoin said in his recent blog post that the firm’s LLM ChatGPT is “already more powerful than any human who has ever lived.” Millions rely on the chatbot’s intelligence for everyday and routine tasks and any misalignment could have a ripple effect on hundreds of millions of people. 

Altman recounts the arrival of AI agents for cognitive work, writing computer code and the arrival of bots that do real tasks in the world. Altman’s plans for the Worldcoin project have acted as a catalyst for WLD token price in the recent past. 

Meta’s announcements, NVIDIA’s earnings report and statements and Altman’s blog posts have acted as drivers for the Crypto AI tokens and Crypto AI Agent token categories. 

Crypto AI sector in 2025

Grayscale’s report on the Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector summarizes the updates from 2025. While AI growth and updates have excited technology enthusiasts, the centralized control over AI development has raised concerns among traders. 

Decentralized development of AI tools has been proposed as an alternative, however it has not been as well received as centralized development, at the time of writing. 

The Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector of tokens compiled by Grayscale includes 20 tokens with a combined market capitalization of $21 billion. The market cap climbed nearly five fold, up from $4.5 billion in Q1 2023. 

Analysts at Grayscale identified Bittensor (TAO) as the largest AI token. 

As of May 2025, the report claims AI tokens have 32% market share among traders. 

TAO, AI

Market capitalization of top AI tokens shows considerable increase between March 2023 and March 2025. Top tokens TAO, Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), Fetch.ai (FET), Worldcoin (WLD), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), among others. 

AI crypto

Top crypto AI and AI agent tokens to watch

Data from crypto tracker CoinGecko shows the top 10 tokens in the AI category and the top 5 AI agent tokens. Most of the tokens have added to their value in the past hour. 

TAO, Internet Computer (ICP), Story (IP), The Graph (GRT), DeXe (DEXE) and Grass (GRASS) were hit by a correction in the past 24 hours. 

AI tokens

AI agent tokens have observed higher volatility in their price in the past few months. AI agent tokens were hit the worst during Bitcoin flashcrashes this cycle. The sector’s recovery is largely dependent on catalysts. 

AI Agent tokens

Bittensor price prediction

The AI token’s daily price chart shows further consolidation in TAO is likely. The token is less than 10% away from its support at $333, a key level that held steady for several months. TAO could slip 8.41% and test support at $333. 

RSI is sloping downwards and reads 42, under the neutral level. MACD flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling an underlying negative momentum in TAO price. 

Conversely, further catalysts in the AI sector could fuel a positive sentiment among traders and drive demand for top tokens like TAO. The token could gain 14% and test resistance at $415, a level identified as the upper boundary of the FVG on the daily timeframe. 

The May 2025 peak of $500 remains a key resistance for the AI token. 

Bittensor TAO

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01758+8.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02792+4.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003021-24.11%
XRP
XRP$3.1318+3.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0152+6.14%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
Share
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01682+2.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06445+0.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01737+0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Share

Trending News

More

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

UK's Starmer prepares to host Trump as Epstein, tax scandal clouds loom overhead