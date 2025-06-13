How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move

By: PANews
2025/06/13 23:54
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-2.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594-0.16%

How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move

The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

pump.fun Graduation rate rebounded significantly
FUNToken
FUN$0.009526+3.83%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007905+24.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1415-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 10:09
Share
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4602-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-1.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02667-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768-1.22%
Everscale
EVER$0.01642+13.24%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise