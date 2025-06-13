Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.01428 -6.29% JUNE $0.0874 -1.35% VVV $2.637 -3.40% OPEN $0.00000002417 +0.91% NOW $0.00594 -0.16%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.