UN Security Council to hold open meeting on Israel-Iran situation at 3 a.m. By: PANews 2025/06/13 22:33

According to PANews on June 13, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on the situation in Israel and Iran at 15:00 local time on the 13th (3:00 a.m. Saturday Beijing time).