Source: Israel's operations against Iraq may last more than two weeks By: PANews 2025/06/13 19:29

PANews June 13, according to Israel's i24News, Israeli sources said that the operation against Iran may take at least a few days, but it may also last more than two weeks. This depends on many factors, including Iran's response, the participation of the United States, and so on.