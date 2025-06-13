Amazon, Walmart Mull Stablecoin Launch to Save Billions in Fees: Report

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 18:59
Threshold
T$0.0166-1.30%
Union
U$0.01071-8.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09837+2.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.1481+0.20%

Retail giants Amazon and Walmart are exploring the possibility of issuing their own USD-backed stablecoins, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources.

The report comes as the US Congress is preparing a final vote on the Genius Act that will essentially regulate the stablecoins in the country.

Stablecoin payment systems could enable quicker, more cost-effective transactions, potentially saving these major corporations billions in banking fees.

While Walmart previously dabbled in a proprietary token in 2019, the project was shelved. Amazon has been exploring blockchain applications, including an e-commerce escrow payment trial. Other major brands like Shopify are also embracing stablecoin payments, as small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly turn to them.

Apple, X, Airbnb and Google are Exploring Stablecoins

As reported earlier, tech giants Apple, X, and Google are exploring stablecoins to reduce fees and enhance cross-border payments. Google leads with two completed stablecoin transactions.

Airbnb is in talks with Worldpay to bypass costly credit card processors like Visa and Mastercard. Meanwhile, social platform X is considering stablecoin integration into its X Money app, aiming to expand peer-to-peer payments. Elon Musk has emphasized growing X’s payment capabilities, with the company already securing money transmitter licenses across the U.S. The e-commerce giant Shopify has already announced plans to integrate USDC payments for its users by the end of this year. USDC issuer Circle marked one of the most successful IPO earlier this month on the NYSE.

Final Vote on GENIUS Act Scheduled for June 17

The U.S. Senate is set to hold a final vote next Tuesday on the GENIUS Act, which would establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill mandates full backing by U.S. dollars or equivalent assets, annual audits for issuers over $50 billion in market cap, and compliance requirements for foreign issuers. Following a preliminary Senate approval Wednesday, the legislation would move to the House, where a separate stablecoin bill awaits consideration. The exact timing of the vote will be determined by Senate leadership.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

pump.fun Graduation rate rebounded significantly
FUNToken
FUN$0.009526+3.83%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007905+24.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1415-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 10:09
Share
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4602-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-1.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02667-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768-1.22%
Everscale
EVER$0.01642+13.24%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise