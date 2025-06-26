SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:39
Union
U$0.01069-9.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199525-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017909+3.63%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-1.68%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended from the original December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The rule requires certain brokers to adjust the frequency of customer reserve calculations from weekly to daily to strengthen financial protection. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the extension is intended to avoid operational challenges for brokers.

It is worth noting that this rule only applies to the custody of securities-type digital assets, and non-securities crypto assets such as Bitcoin are not subject to restrictions. In May 2025, the SEC withdrew the 2019 joint statement, allowing brokers to establish control over uncertificated digital asset securities through qualified custodians (such as banks). This extension provides a buffer period for institutions to adjust their systems and test daily calculation processes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.8918-5.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4612-3.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862-3.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02671-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001767-1.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01644+11.98%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise