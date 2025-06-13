Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $86.3114 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:56
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862-3.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009639+5.09%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time) was US$86.3114 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$288 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$49.527 billion.

The second is Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.8919 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.248 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$197 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.493 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$130.263 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$45.309 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.8918-5.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4612-3.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862-3.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02671-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001767-1.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01644+11.98%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise