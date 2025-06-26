DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud complete US$3.15 million financing, with Animoca Brands and others participating

By: PANews
2025/06/26 09:12
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12554+14.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862-3.03%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud have completed US$3.15 million in financing to date, with participation from Animoca Brands, Avalaunch, Blizzard, Brinc, Genesis Block Ventures Capital (GBV), Maven Capital, Pulsar, SMO Capital, Telos and Baboon VC.

According to reports, dKloud is a decentralized cloud infrastructure platform that connects DePIN with enterprise-level information technology (IT). It enables enterprises to deploy applications using cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies without the operational burden of managing multiple systems. The platform also features a market where developers can contribute reusable tools and earn DKT tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.8918-5.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4612-3.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862-3.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02671-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Share
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001767-1.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01644+11.98%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise