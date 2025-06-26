A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet

By: PANews
2025/06/26 09:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Juneo Supernet
Ambire Wallet
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.

The Near community proposed to reduce the maximum inflation rate of NEAR from 5% to 2.5%, and currently only 7.42% are in favor

PANews reported on June 25 that the Near community proposed a proposal to "improve the NEAR token economy by reducing inflation", which intends to reduce the maximum inflation rate from
PANews2025/06/25 09:51
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
