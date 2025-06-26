The number of weekly active users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000, setting a new record

By: PANews
2025/06/26 07:58
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-7.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05938-4.56%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the number of active independent users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000 per week, a record high. Among them, USDT and USDC dominated, with circulation on Ethereum reaching 73 billion and 41 billion US dollars respectively, accounting for 85% of the total 134 billion US dollar stablecoin market on the entire network.

Market analysis points out that the use of stablecoins has shifted from speculative demand to practical application drive. As traditional financial institutions accelerate their layout, stablecoins are becoming the core infrastructure of digital business. The current competitive landscape presents two major characteristics: while the leading stablecoins maintain their advantages, new projects still have the opportunity to compete for a market space of about US$20 billion. Industry observers predict that in the future, issuers will compete for users by reducing fees and providing profit opportunities. This competitive situation will promote product innovation and reduce end-user costs. This trend also reflects that the digital dollar and encrypted financial services are accelerating in popularity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010715+5.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006237+7.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001148+8.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02807+5.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
Share
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence