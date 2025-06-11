Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a bill to include crypto assets in the NBU’s foreign exchange reserve.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, this step contributes to Ukraine’s inclusion in global financial innovations.

As an example, the politician cited similar measures in other countries, including the United States.

On June 10, 2025, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the inclusion of virtual assets in the country’s gold and foreign currency reserve. One of the authors of the initiative, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that it promotes the integration of Ukraine into global financial innovation.

Recall, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this bill back in February 2025. At the end of May, the politician emphasized that the document is “on the way”. At the same time, according to him, the initiative may be considered in parallel with the regulatory framework for the crypto asset sector as a whole.

Earlier, the MP said that the profile bill was blocked by the Office of the President at the initiative of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market. The regulator denies this.

According to Zheleznyak, the bill will give the National Bank of Ukraine the opportunity to invest in virtual assets. The volume of these investments, as well as specific tokens or coins, the regulator will be able to determine independently, based on its own criteria.

In his publication, the politician referred to the example of other countries where similar initiatives have been filed. These are, among others, the United States, Switzerland, some European countries, including the Czech Republic.

Recall, US President Donald Trump did issue an executive order on the formation of a bitcoin reserve in early March 2025. Read more about it: