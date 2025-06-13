Shopify to pilot USDC payments via Coinbase and Stripe

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
Union
U$0.01091-3.79%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326+1.37%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144+0.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0867-5.14%

Shopify will begin letting merchants accept stablecoin payments in USDC starting later this month.

The move was first reported by Fortune on June 12 and marks the company’s most extensive crypto integration to date. Select U.S. merchants will be able to accept USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by crypto firm Circle, which recently completed one of the year’s largest IPOs.

The pilot program will begin later this month. Shopify plans to expand stablecoin payments to all merchants across the U.S. and Europe by the end of 2025.

The rollout is powered by a collaboration with Coinbase and Stripe. Coinbase helped Shopify build a custom crypto payments protocol on its Base blockchain, supporting chargebacks, refunds, and other retail-specific complexities. Stripe, one of Shopify’s core payment partners, is embedding stablecoin functionality directly into Shopify’s software stack.

The program will be opt-out, meaning stablecoin payments will be turned on by default. Merchants who prefer not to accept USDC must manually disable the option. Those who do accept it will be eligible for up to 0.5% cash back on USDC transactions. Later this year, customers paying in USDC will also receive cash-back incentives.

“I think other payment processors will look at what Shopify is building and be like, ‘Holy crap,’”  said Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase’s blockchain and wallet divisions. Shopify chief executive officer Tobias Lütke, also a Coinbase board member, emphasized the company’s alignment with crypto’s core principles during remarks at a Coinbase event on June 12.

While Shopify has long supported crypto through third-party plug-ins, this marks its first native, platform-wide crypto integration. And it comes as stablecoins gain serious traction.

Monthly stablecoin payment volume has surged from $2 billion to over $6.3 billion in the past two years, according to a blog post by Stripe. Companies like Visa, PayPal, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank are now building or using stablecoin infrastructure. Apple, Meta, Airbnb, and Google have also explored integrations.

With Shopify now pushing stablecoin functionality into the hands millions of of merchants across 34 countries, digital commerce payments appears to be quietly shifting toward faster, borderless, regulated transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily

The Telegram founder will once again be allowed to travel to Dubai for a short period before returning to France, where his case is ongoing.
Share
PANews2025/06/20 00:31
Share
TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691+1.87%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01277-6.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 12:32
Share
Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million

Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million

In the coming week from May 26, 2025 to June 1, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SUI
SUI$3.7746+1.13%
MAY
MAY$0.04802+1.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.1692+2.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/25 21:42
Share

Trending News

More

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch