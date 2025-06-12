From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

By: PANews
2025/06/12 16:30
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003258-1.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001937-5.51%

Author: Two Prime

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

There has been a lot of discussion about Bitcoin’s four-year bull-bear cycle. This pattern of doubling up, crashing, and then climbing to new highs has been the norm for most of Bitcoin’s history. But it’s important to note that there are good reasons to suggest that this four-year cycle may be coming to an end.

The first question that needs to be raised is: Why does a four-year cycle occur?

It can be attributed to three factors:

Halving Effect

The bitcoin mining reward is halved every 210,000 blocks (approximately every four years), a mechanism that creates a supply shortage and usually causes a price increase in the following years.

The scarcity of an asset is often measured by the stock-to-flow ratio (S2F), which is the ratio of the current total supply to the annual increase in supply. For example, the scarce asset gold has an S2F ratio of 60 (which fluctuates slightly due to the discovery of new gold mines). The current Bitcoin S2F ratio is about 120, which means that its annual increase in supply is only about half of that of gold. This number will increase with each subsequent halving.

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

​​Global liquidity cycle​​

The correlation between Bitcoin and global M2 liquidity has been explained many times by us and many other institutions. It is worth noting that many people believe that liquidity also follows a cyclical law of about four years. Although its accuracy is not as high as the metronome of Bitcoin halving, this correlation does exist. If this theory is true, the phenomenon of Bitcoin keeping pace with it makes sense.

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

Psychological perspective

Every time a bull market surges, a new wave of popularity is born. People's behavior patterns confirm Gandhi's assertion: first ignore you, then laugh at you, then fight you, and finally you will win. This cycle repeats itself, and about every four years people will further accept the value of Bitcoin and give it stronger rationality. People will always fall into overexcitement, and the subsequent crash will cause the whole cycle to repeat again.

The question now is, are these factors still driving the price of Bitcoin?

1. Halving Effect

After each halving, the proportion of new bitcoins to the total supply has been decreasing more and more. When the new supply accounted for 25% of the total supply, the decline to 12.5% ​​did have a huge impact; but now that it has dropped from about 0.8% to 0.4%, its actual impact is no longer comparable.

​​2. Global liquidity cycle​​

Global liquidity remains a relevant factor for Bitcoin prices, although this influence is shifting. Bitcoin has shifted from retail-dominated to institutional-dominated, and trading behavior has changed. Institutions are accumulating for the long term, and short- to medium-term price declines will not shake them out of the market. Therefore, while global liquidity will still have an impact on Bitcoin prices, its sensitivity to M2 liquidity will continue to weaken. In addition, OTC institutional purchases of Bitcoin have also reduced price volatility, which is where the real confidence in Bitcoin lies. Uncontrolled financial spending will be absorbed by Bitcoin and continue to move towards a bright future.

3. Psychological perspective

The more widely Bitcoin is adopted, the more psychologically stable it will be. The influence of retail selling will be weakened, and the shift of market dominance to institutional buyers will also reduce the volatility caused by retail investors.

Overall, Bitcoin is still one of the world's most promising assets, and its growth model is undergoing a transformation from cyclical growth to linear growth (on a logarithmic scale). Global liquidity has become the dominant force in the current market. Unlike the top-down propagation path of most assets (from institutions to retail investors), Bitcoin has achieved bottom-up penetration from the mass base to mainstream institutions. Because of this, we have witnessed the market stabilizing in the process of maturity, and its evolutionary model is becoming more standardized and orderly. (Image source: DeathCab)

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.8934-5.96%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.193-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017982+6.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3326-6.44%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1814-9.20%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001376-6.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet