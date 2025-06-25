Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 22:25
Threshold
T$0.01668-1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745+2.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.128-4.33%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016776+2.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07646-6.23%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06033+5.76%

Barclays Bank, one of the UK’s largest and most established financial institutions, announced that it will block all cryptocurrency-related transactions made using its bank cards, including Barclaycard credit cards, starting 27 June 2025.

The decision comes during growing concerns about the financial risks posed by the highly volatile nature of digital currencies.

Bank Cites Lack of Consumer Protections

In a statement posted to its website, Barclays explains the rationale behind the move. “From 27 June 2025, we’ll block crypto-transactions made with a Barclaycard because we recognise there are certain risks with purchasing crypto-currencies,” the bank said.

“A fall in the price of crypto assets could lead to customers finding themselves in debt they can’t afford to repay.”

The bank also points out the lack of regulatory protections associated with crypto purchases. Because digital currencies are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, customers have limited recourse if something goes wrong with a transaction.

This absence of safeguards, combined with price volatility, poses a huge risk for consumers who may use credit to invest in or purchase crypto assets.

Financial Institutions Distance Themselves from Crypto

Barclays’ decision aligns with a cautious stance increasingly adopted by traditional financial institutions and regulators worldwide. While cryptocurrency adoption has grown, so too have concerns about scams, price manipulation, and consumer harm.

In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has repeatedly warned consumers about the dangers of investing in unregulated crypto markets.

In its notice, Barclays directed customers to the FCA’s website for more information, encouraging them to search for “crypto the basics” to understand the risks involved.

This move by Barclays follows similar steps taken by other UK banks in recent years, as they seek to limit consumer exposure to speculative digital assets. It also signals a broader trend of traditional financial institutions drawing clearer boundaries around the use of credit and banking services for cryptocurrency activities.

While some crypto advocates may see such restrictions as heavy-handed, Barclays maintains that the decision is in the best interest of its customers’ financial well-being.

UK Wants Banks to Have Less Exposure to Crypto

Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BOE) said it is considering a proposal that would restrict UK banks’ exposure to crypto by 2026.

Speaking at the Risk Live Europe event in London on Wednesday, the central bank executive director, David Bailey, noted that the UK’s upcoming rules would be more on the “restrictive end.” He specified that banks would be encouraged to keep a low crypto exposure.

“There are also examples where it might be more appropriate to start more towards the restrictive end of the spectrum,” he said. “The prudential treatment of banks’ exposures to cryptoassets, and specifically those with features associated with heightened price volatility and where investors could lose the entirety of their investment, is an example in this space.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.8934-5.96%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.193-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017982+6.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3326-6.44%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1814-9.20%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001376-6.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet