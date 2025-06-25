NYSE Breaks New Ground: Trump Media’s Crypto ETF Eyes Listing

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 19:01
Threshold
T$0.01672-1.53%
Union
U$0.01069-7.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.76-6.54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199168-1.83%

NYSE Arca has officially submitted a rule change proposal (SR-NYSEArca-2025-45) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF.

The dual-asset fund, introduced last week by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), seeks to provide direct exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether within a single investment vehicle.

Source: NYSE

The application, filed via SEC Form 19b-4, represents the next step following the ETF’s initial prospectus submission, which proposed a 3-to-1 value allocation favoring Bitcoin over Ether.

If approved, the ETF would trade under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E, which governs commodity-based trust shares.

NYSE Seeks Rule Change to List Trump Media’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF

As outlined in the filing, the fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, with digital asset custody managed by Foris DAX Trust Company.

Notably, pricing transparency will be provided through benchmark rates supplied by CF Benchmarks, a standard provider used in other SEC-approved ETFs.

And also, the daily NAV, total holdings, and intraday indicative values will be published, with updates every 15 seconds during market hours.

The fund’s creation and redemption process will occur in-kind, in blocks of 10,000 shares through authorized participants. This model allows the trust to deliver and receive Bitcoin and Ether directly, reducing potential tax implications and improving pricing efficiency.

To meet SEC expectations for investor protection, NYSE Arca emphasized its membership in the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) and cited reliance on market data from CME’s Bitcoin and Ether futures markets for pricing accuracy and fraud detection.

The exchange also reaffirmed that it can apply existing market safeguards such as trading halts and compliance monitoring.

NYSE Arca further emphasized that existing frameworks are sufficient to detect and prevent potential fraud or manipulation in the crypto markets.

The proposed rule change must now go through the SEC’s formal review process. Once published in the Federal Register, the agency will open a comment period. The SEC will then decide to approve, reject, or extend the review timeline.

If granted, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum Trust would be one of the first U.S.-listed ETFs to offer simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether. The move follows the SEC’s earlier approval of single-asset Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, and others.

Trump Media Expands with Crypto ETF Ambitions

This is not the only ETF in development. Earlier this month, NYSE Arca also filed to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, which would hold Bitcoin exclusively. Both products are part of Trump Media’s broader push into digital assets.

The company has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million of its own shares and raised $2.32 billion through a private placement to establish a Bitcoin treasury. As of late May, $2.4 billion has been raised, though no acquisitions have yet been disclosed.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social social platform, streaming service Truth+, and fintech brand Truth.Fi, has proposed additional funds, including the America First Bitcoin Fund and the America First Stablecoin Income Fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.198-1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017969+6.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3342-5.96%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1821-8.07%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001382-5.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

Strategy plans to issue 2.5 million shares of "Stride" preferred stock to increase its holdings of Bitcoin; Neuralink completed a US$650 million Series E financing round; OSL Group plans to spend US$15 million to acquire 90% of the shares of Indonesian licensed company Evergreen Crest Holdings Ltd.
Solana
SOL$245.64+1.28%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01722-2.71%
Zircuit
ZRC$0.02671-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/03 17:20
Share

Trending News

More

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet