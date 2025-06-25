SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 19:31
Major
MAJOR$0.16555-1.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,615.7-2.23%

The Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming is doubling down on its Ethereum treasury strategy with yet another major purchase.

SharpLink Gaming has announced the addition of another 12,207 ETH (ETH) to its growing Ethereum holdings, spending approximately $30.67 million at an average price of $2,513 per token. The purchase follows a much larger buy just over a week earlier, when the firm acquired around 176,270.69 for approximately $463 million.

With the latest acquisition, SharpLink’s total ETH holdings now stand at 188,478, making it the largest publicly traded Ethereum holder in the world and the second-largest holder globally.

SharpLink Chairman Joseph Lubin emphasized the firm’s commitment to growing its ETH treasury, stating that it is part of its approach to creating long-term value. 

The firm also added that it has raised an additional $27.7 million in net proceeds by selling shares of its common stock, and most of the funds will be used to further grow the ETH treasury.

Meanwhile, other institutional giants and whales are also loading up on the asset. Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock recently purchased around $50 million worth of ETH, and just a few days ago, one large wallet added another $39 million worth of the asset to its holdings.

Despite the wave of accumulation, Ethereum continues to underperform. At press time, ETH trades at $2,420, down roughly 34% from its highest point this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.198-1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017969+6.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3342-5.96%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1821-8.07%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001382-5.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

Strategy plans to issue 2.5 million shares of "Stride" preferred stock to increase its holdings of Bitcoin; Neuralink completed a US$650 million Series E financing round; OSL Group plans to spend US$15 million to acquire 90% of the shares of Indonesian licensed company Evergreen Crest Holdings Ltd.
Solana
SOL$245.64+1.28%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01722-2.71%
Zircuit
ZRC$0.02671-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/03 17:20
Share

Trending News

More

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet