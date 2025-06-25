Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap Buys $386M in Bitcoin Ahead of IPO

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 13:56
Bitcoin advocate and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has made a bold entrance into corporate crypto holdings.

Key Takeaways:

  • ProCap BTC purchased 3,724 BTC for $386 million ahead of its planned IPO via SPAC merger.
  • The firm’s Bitcoin holdings are now worth nearly $400 million as BTC prices rise.
  • ProCap aims to accumulate up to $1 billion in BTC, joining a wave of corporate treasury buyers.

His firm, ProCap BTC, announced Tuesday that it had acquired 3,724 BTC for $386 million, just days after revealing plans to go public later this year.

The purchase was made at a time-weighted average price of $103,785 per Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Gains Lift Pompliano’s Investment to Nearly $400M

With Bitcoin prices climbing since the buy, Pompliano’s investment now sits just below $400 million in value.

The acquisition follows Monday’s announcement that ProCap intends to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), forming a new entity named ProCap Financial.

“We believe Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate. If you can’t beat it, you have to buy it,” Pompliano wrote on X, underscoring the firm’s conviction in the asset.

The firm plans to accumulate up to $1 billion in Bitcoin as part of its broader treasury strategy.

Backers of the upcoming SPAC deal have already raised over $750 million, $516 million in equity commitments and $235 million via convertible notes.

Should ProCap go public today, its BTC position would rank 14th among all publicly listed companies, according to BiTBO data.

It would sit just behind Semler Scientific, a medical technology firm that recently entered the Bitcoin treasury space.

ProCap joins a growing number of firms moving aggressively into Bitcoin. MicroStrategy extended its lead this week with holdings now totaling 592,345 BTC.

Japan’s Metaplanet increased its exposure to 11,111 BTC. Grant Cardone’s real estate group disclosed its first buy, 1,000 BTC, while mineral exploration company Panther Metals laid out a $5.4 million crypto strategy combining traditional mining with digital assets.

Also this week, Norway’s Green Minerals AS revealed plans to allocate $1.2 billion toward Bitcoin purchases.

VanEck Warns BTC Treasury Strategy May Backfire

Just recently, VanEck’s head of digital asset research, Matthew Sigel, raised concerns about the Bitcoin treasury strategies used by certain public companies, suggesting that continued accumulation of BTC could soon harm shareholders more than help.

He specifically criticized the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, warning that they can become dilutive when stock prices approach the company’s Bitcoin net asset value (NAV).

Sigel proposed several measures to prevent value erosion, including pausing ATM programs if a company’s stock trades below 0.95x NAV for over 10 days.

He drew comparisons to past failures in the crypto mining sector, where excessive dilution and executive pay led to major shareholder losses.

As an example, he cited Semler Scientific, a medical tech firm that entered the BTC space in 2024.

Despite acquiring 3,808 BTC, its stock has fallen over 45%, and its mNAV has dropped to 0.82x.

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

Strategy plans to issue 2.5 million shares of "Stride" preferred stock to increase its holdings of Bitcoin; Neuralink completed a US$650 million Series E financing round; OSL Group plans to spend US$15 million to acquire 90% of the shares of Indonesian licensed company Evergreen Crest Holdings Ltd.
