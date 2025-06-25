Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 16:00
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0888-2.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009623+4.39%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002323-4.71%

Source: cryptoslate

Compiled by: Blockchain Knight

On June 23, the cumulative net inflow of the US-listed spot Ethereum ETF exceeded US$4 billion, just 11 months after its listing.

These products were launched on July 23, 2024, and after 216 U.S. trading days, they had cumulative net inflows of $3 billion as of May 30.

After breaking the $3 billion mark, the spot Ethereum ETF added $1 billion in just 15 trading days, and its lifetime net subscriptions had risen to $4.01 billion as of the close of June 23.

These 15 trading days account for 6.5% of the 231-day trading history, but account for 25% of all the funds invested to date.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) drove the growth with $5.31 billion in total inflows, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed $1.65 billion and Bitwise’s ETHW added $346 million.

And Grayscale’s legacy ETHE Trust (which converted to an ETF at launch) recorded outflows of $4.28 billion during the same period.

Daily fund flow data shows this change: on June 11 alone, ETHA took in more than $160 million, and between May 30 and June 23, the trust had five trading days with inflows of more than $100 million.

Grayscale's redemptions slowed down during the same period, resulting in a sharp increase in total capital inflows.

ETHA and FETH charge a 0.25% management fee, in line with the industry median and lower than ETHE's 2.5%.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?

Lower costs coupled with established primary market relationships continue to direct inflows toward BlackRock and Fidelity, according to a report from CoinShares.

The report, which spoke to brokers who make allocations on behalf of wealth managers, highlighted three factors that drove the June surge: First was a rebound in ETH prices relative to BTC, which coincided with clearer guidance from the IRS on staking income in grantor trust ETFs.

Finally, the surge in inflows was also driven by large rebalancing orders from multi-asset allocators, who view Ethereum as an extension of their portfolio rather than a standalone speculative bet.

The next quarterly 13F filing deadline in mid-July will reveal whether professional managers have joined the late spring influx of funds.

As of March 31, these firms accounted for less than 33% of spot Ethereum ETF assets, suggesting that even as retail money concentrates on low-fee instruments, there is room for broad institutional participation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
Solana
SOL$246.96+2.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,106.15+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 08:44
Share
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "btc@tuta.com" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
Solana
SOL$246.96+2.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,106.15+0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 08:40
Share
Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

PANews reported on September 14th that Derive co-founder Nick Forster proposed increasing the supply of DRV, the native token of his on-chain options exchange, to retain core contributors and secure deals with institutional partners. The proposal calls for minting 500 million DRV tokens, increasing the supply by 50%, and distributing these tokens to the Derive Foundation (to be renamed the Lyra Foundation). Forster stated that the proposal estimates that existing holders would see their tokens diluted by up to 8.25% annually over four years. As part of the proposal, Forster said Derive has “entered into a key partnership that will bring institutional-grade liquidity and custody services to the ecosystem,” adding that the foundation is “in advanced talks with several of the largest liquidity providers and dealers to bring in deeper liquidity and launch new product lines.”
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01527+0.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4756+1.06%
Particl
PART$0.2061-1.19%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 08:13
Share

Trending News

More

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.

Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving