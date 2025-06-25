Publicly traded company Synaptogenix acquires first batch of TAO tokens as part of its crypto funding strategy

PANews June 25, according to PR Newswire, Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX) announced the purchase of the first batch of TAO tokens, which is part of the company's recently announced cryptocurrency financial strategy focusing on AI and machine learning. The company has partnered with BitGo to provide custody, pledge and trading services, aiming to generate income and ensure security and compliance.

In addition, according to The Defiant , Synaptogenix's first purchase of TAO tokens was US$10 million, and it plans to increase it to US$100 million in the future.

