Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there By: PANews 2025/06/24 09:02

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel that launched a war against Iran, not Iran that launched a war against Israel. So far, no "agreement" has been reached on a ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, as long as the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people before 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention of continuing to take counterattacks after that. The final decision on the cessation of military operations will be made later.