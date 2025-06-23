US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy

By: PANews
2025/06/23 21:16
CAR
CAR$0.011134-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383+5.29%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000435-2.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0882-2.86%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has signed an equity financing agreement of up to US$ 500 million with ECDA Bitcoin Treasury LLC . The company plans to use the funds to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy and support business growth and general corporate purposes. ECD will also provide an upgrade package of US$ 21,000 per person to the first 21 customers who purchase cars with Bitcoin in the next 12 months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.34195+4.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04861+4.47%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011416+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1063+2.52%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Share
Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Federal Police attack attorney in INSS operation related to Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Dispute surrounds Bitcoin Banco, as well, during the investigation. One of the attorneys in the Brazil investigation of INSS is under Federal Police investigation. This lawyer had previously represented Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Bitcoin Banco also defaulted on him.  The entry of […] The post Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01786-2.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002237-9.79%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy