Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

By: PANews
2025/06/23 16:50
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that Hong Kong has set strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and the regulatory requirements are almost the same as those for e-wallets and banks. It is expected that only a small number of licenses will be issued in the first phase. Approved stablecoins will be used for specific purposes, such as cross-border trade. The regulations have a comprehensive regulatory framework for risk management, asset reserves, stabilization mechanisms and anti-money laundering regulations to ensure the healthy development of the industry.

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether's largest institutional clients.
BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Tether'ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT'ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT'ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT'ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
