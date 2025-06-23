Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

By: PANews
2025/06/23 11:52
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-1.34%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become an important issue that countries urgently need to solve. Allowing stablecoins to develop disorderly outside the regulatory periphery will have a negative impact on the country's financial system, and abandoning an efficient settlement tool will miss new opportunities for currency globalization. For China, which is actively enhancing the international status of the RMB, it may be a better solution to actively regulate stablecoins and accelerate the internationalization of the RMB. Experts and industry insiders interviewed by reporters generally believe that as an emerging payment tool, the unique advantages and potential risks of stablecoins cannot be ignored, and the development of RMB stablecoins should be "sooner rather than later." Participating in the competition of the international monetary system based on the "dual track" of digital RMB and offshore RMB stablecoins may be a new path for the internationalization of RMB under the changing times.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.059-3.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.51667+6.71%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474+2.77%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2294+8.92%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance