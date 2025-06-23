An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days

By: PANews
2025/06/23 11:18
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-%0,03
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0914-%4,19
Ethereum
ETH$4.709,74+%4,50

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the market decline in the past three days.

In the past 11 days, the institution has invested a total of $333.78 million in Wintermute and Coinbase over-the-counter transactions to acquire 132,535 ETH (average price of $2,518), and currently has a floating loss of $36.68 million (-11%). The previously obtained profits of more than $30 million are facing the risk of being reversed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto ATMs seized in the UK amid growing scrutiny of kiosk-based exchanges

Crypto ATMs seized in the UK amid growing scrutiny of kiosk-based exchanges

Crypto ATM arrests in London come as US states like Wisconsin move to limit daily transactions and mandate fraud warnings.
Movement
MOVE$0,1315+%2,25
Wink
LIKE$0,01113+%6,29
Share
PANews2025/07/22 06:36
Share
US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
Share
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Share
Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

PANews reported on September 13th that Coinbase officially announced that Polygon PoS has upgraded its token from MATIC to POL. Coinbase will convert all Polygon (MATIC) tokens (including staked assets) to the Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) from October 14th to 17th. During the migration, rewards for staking Polygon (MATIC) will not accrue.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01522+%5,76
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2753+%0,80
Notcoin
NOT$0,001987-%1,53
Share
PANews2025/09/13 08:21
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto ATMs seized in the UK amid growing scrutiny of kiosk-based exchanges

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar

Massachusetts Attorney General Charges Prediction Market Kalshi with Violating Sports Betting Laws