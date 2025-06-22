AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions

By: PANews
2025/06/22 22:52
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades has closed its long orders of Bitcoin (20x leverage), with a loss of $16.61 million in this transaction. Currently, AguilaTrades has opened a short order of Bitcoin (20x leverage), and its cumulative losses in the past three transactions have exceeded $32 million.

